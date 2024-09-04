Body of 9-Year-Old Retrieved After Four Days in Baramulla

HAJIN: The body of 9-year-old Sahil Rasheed was retrieved from the River Jhelum in the Chaklu area of Baramulla district on Wednesday morning, four days after his tragic drowning.

Sahil drowned on September 1st while bathing in the Ferozpora Nalla in Haritar village of Sopore, prompting a swift response from the SDRF, Police, and MARCOS, who launched a joint operation to locate the missing boy.

“Despite their efforts until Tuesday evening, the body remained elusive. However, early on Wednesday morning, locals in Chaklu village of Baramulla district spotted his body and retrieved it from the Jhelum River.”

The tragic loss has sent shockwaves through the community, as Sahir was the only brother of two sisters.

As his body was brought back home, women were seen mourning his death, beating their chests in grief.

