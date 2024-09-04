US elections: Campaign launched to increase participation of Indian-Americans in polls

WASHINGTON: Ahead of the November 5 US presidential elections, an Indian diaspora group has launched a campaign to increase the policy impact and participation of Indian-American voters in the polls.

Launched by non-profit institution Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS), the “Indo American Votes Matter” campaign underscores the critical role the community can play in shaping the nation’s future, a statement issued on Tuesday said.

“As a vibrant and growing immigrant minority, Indo-Americans– numbering approximately 4.5 million across the United States — have a unique opportunity to make a significant impact in the 2024 elections. Concentrated in key swing states such as Florida, Georgia, Arizona, Virginia, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, the Indo-American vote could be decisive in determining the outcome of crucial races,” the FIIDS said.

