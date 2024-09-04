Pak Finance Minister urges traders to pay taxes to stabilise economy

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Tuesday requested traders to pay their share of taxes to increase revenue collection and stabilise the cash-strapped country’s economy on a long-term basis.

Aurangzeb was addressing a press conference in Islamabad, days after the traders held a countrywide strike against the new tax scheme to bring over 3.5 million retailers into the tax net.

The traders have refused to accept the Tajir Dost Scheme introduced by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), which imposes a fixed tax on traders and wholesalers.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print