UK declares partial suspension of arms exports to Israel

LONDON: The UK on Monday announced a partial suspension of some arms exports to Israel amid fears that they might be used to commit “a serious violation of international humanitarian law”.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy issued a statement in the House of Commons to declare that around 30 of 350 export licences will be suspended, while stressing that it did not amount to a “blanket ban” or an “arms embargo”.

The Labour Party government has been under pressure to take a tougher stance against Israel amid the war in Gaza since it was elected to power in the July general election.

