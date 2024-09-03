Imran Khan says he will hold talks only with Pakistan’s powerful establishment

ISLAMABAD: Jailed former prime minister Imran Khan Monday dismissed rumours about negotiations with the Pakistan government, saying he will hold talks only with the powerful establishment to end the political impasse in the country.

“Whenever the topic of negotiations arises, they start making noise about May 9 (violence). We are always ready for talks. We will speak with those who make the decisions,” Khan told reporters inside the Adiala Jail Rawalpindi after hearing of the Toshakhana case against him.

His ‘no’ to any idea of sitting with the government comes as local media reported over the weekend about the potential talks between the government and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party.

