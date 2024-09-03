Kharge, Rahul hold meeting with AICC secretaries, joint secys to strengthen organisation

NEW DELHI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi held a meeting with AICC secretaries and joint secretaries here on Tuesday during which ways to strengthen the party organisation were discussed.

Kharge and Gandhi met the leaders at the AICC headquarters and sought their feedback on strengthening the organisation and expanding the party’s support base, sources said.

The meeting comes days after a major organisational rejig under which the party appointed several new secretaries and joint secretaries while shuffling the states of some office bearers.

