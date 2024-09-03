We were not prepared for red-ball cricket: Pakistan skipper Masood

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan’s Test captain Shan Masood remained unworried about his future despite a demoralising series defeat against Bangladesh, but admitted that the team was not really prepared for the grind of red-ball cricket.

Bangladesh defeated Pakistan by six wickets in the second Test here on Tuesday to complete a 2-0 series victory – a first in their history. Masood said they need to move forward quickly.

“I take responsibility for the defeats and I apologise to the nation. But I think we need to focus on how we can improve and take our Test side forward,” Masood said in the post-match press meet.

