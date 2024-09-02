Unhappy with party leadership, PDP’s spokesperson Tahir Syeed quitting

Srinagar: In a surprising turnout and set back to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the Spokesperson of the party, Tahir Syeed is all set to leave the party, citing dissatisfaction with the party decisions.

PDP’s spokesperson Tahir Syeed is all set to leave the party, ending his decade long affiliation with the People’s Democratic Party, lead by Mehbooba Mufti, the former CM of J&K.

The development came quickly after the party announced to field senior party worker Mohammad Afzal Wani as its candidate for the Trehgam constituency in Kupwara district, of which Syeed was hopeful of contender.

Syeed, who who spoke to KNO also intended his quitting the party, thus ending a decade long terms with the PDP. However, he didn’t reveal details at the immediate.

It’s noteworthy, Syeed is not the only who is quitting the party, but there are several others who announced their resignation post party’s announcement of their candidates for the upcoming erections. The leaders include Bandipora’s zonal head besides several workers including Fayaz Ahmed Malik and Mehraj u Din Sheikh from Rafiabad belt—(KNO)

