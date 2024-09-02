Ex MLC Yasir Reshi to join Er Rashid-led AIP

Srinagar: Former MLC Yasir Reshi, who recently announced his departure from the Peoples Conference is set to join Er Rasheed led Awami Ithehad Party in Srinagar today.

Yasir Reshi confirmed that he will join the AIP today and the decision has been taken after consulting his supporters.

“Talks are on with AIP, and I may join today or tomorrow,” Reshi said.

On August 27, he disassociated himself from the People’s Conference . Earlier, some reports suggested that Reshi may return People’s Democratic Party following his disassociation from the PC. Reshi had resigned from the PDP in 2021 and later joined the PC—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print