4th Generation in politics: Mian Altaf’s son Mehar Ali files nomination papers from Kangan, Omar says sure about ‘victory’

Ganderbal: Mehar Ali, the son of National Conference senior leader and Member Parliament Mian Altaf, Monday filed his nomination papers from Kangan Assembly while as NC vice president Omar Abdullah stated he was confident of Mehar’s victory given the fact his the family’s fourth generation taking part in polls.

“In Mehar Ali, it will be the Mian family’s fourth generation taking part in elections from Kangan. I am sure he will follow his ancestors and father in serving the people. He will carry forward the legacy,” said Omar while accompanying Mehar to the office of Returning Officer where he filed his nomination papers .

Omar said that he was confident of Mehar’s victory. Speaking to reporters, about Ram Madhav’s silent visits to J&K, he said Madhav has been close to PDP only and seems he is still in touch with the party. “He was the man behind stitching the PDP-BJP alliance in 2015,” he said.

About the increasing number of liquor shops in Kashmir, Omar said NC will look into the “rampant openings of liquor shops in Kashmir” post elections. “Let elections complete,” he said—(KNO)

