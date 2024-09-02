Scuffle over land dispute kills man in Sopore village

Sopore,: A man in his 60’s was allegedly killed in a scuffle, following a confrontation over land dispute at Tarzoo village in north Kashmir’s Sopore in Baramulla district, even as the accused has been arrested.

Sources said that, man identified as Khazir Mohammad Malik (62) son of Mohammad Sultan Malik of Astan Mohalla Tarzoo was allegedly killed after an heated argument with his cousin.

He was shifted to local healthcare facility in Sopore, where doctors who attended him declared him as brought dead.

Taking swift action, Police in this regard has lodged an FIR at Police Station Amargrah and investigations has been taken up.

“We have registered a case FIR No. 89/2024 under relevant sections of law and the accused have been arrested”, said an official—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print