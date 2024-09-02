Ex MLA Noor Mohammad Sheikh to contest polls as independent candidate

Srinagar: Former MLA Batamaloo, Noor Mohammad Sheikh, who recently resigned from the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party, is set to contest the upcoming J&K assembly elections for the central Shalteng constituency as an independent candidate.

Confirming his decision, Sheikh said that after consulting his supporters, he has decided to contest the polls as independent.

Earlier, speculations were being made that Noor Mohammad may join Er. Rasheed’s Awami Inthehad Party (AIP). While Sheikh acknowledged that AIP leadership had approached him, he decided to contest the polls as independent candidate.

Noor Mohammad Sheikh had won the 2014 assembly elections on PDP ticket. However, he left the PDP following the abrogation of Article 370—(KNO)

