Pak economy moving towards stability: Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday that the economy was moving towards stability owing to the hard work of his financial team and inflation was coming down.

He expressed satisfaction over the nose-diving of the inflation rate in the country as indicated by the data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, according to an official statement.

“The Consumer Price Index saw a record drop in July 2024, bringing the inflation rate down to 11%. The economic experts’ forecast of further reduction in inflation by September is encouraging,” Sharif said.

