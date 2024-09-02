Assembly Election: CEO assures ‘peaceful, conducive atmosphere’

Pulwama: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) J&K, Pandurang K Pole, today visited Pulwama to review the preparedness ahead of the upcoming Assembly Elections in the district.

The meeting was attended by District Election Officer (DEO) Pulwama, Dr. Basharat Qayoom; SSP Pulwama, P.D. Nitya; SSP Awantipora Aijaz Ahmad, Returning Officers (ROs), Deputy District Election Officers, District and Assembly Nodal Officers.

DEO Pulwama, Dr Basharat Qayoom briefed the CEO on the various processes of election viz completion of the nomination process, security arrangements and training provided to polling staff.

During the briefing, Dr Qayoom presented a detailed overview through a presentation, covering key aspects of the election process across the district’s four Assembly Constituencies (ACs). He also briefed the CEO about the establishment of 481 polling stations across 340 locations, serving a total of 407,692 electorates.

It was also given out that 16 special polling stations and 2 unique polling stations have been established, with a focus on ensuring accessible voting for all.

It was informed that sufficient EVMs and VVPATs, along with adequate buffer stock have been arranged, besides a detailed transport plan and human resource deployment are in place.

On the occasion, SSP Pulwama and SSP Awantipora presented the law and order arrangements, man-power distribution and the security grid for the district. Special Security Teams and Flying Squads will operate round the clock.

The DEO outlined the Assured Minimum Facilities (AMF) at polling stations, including seating arrangements considering weather conditions and additional rooms for voters.

CEO directed all ROs to ensure the availability of potable water, sanitation facilities and the completion of a plantation drive at polling stations.

A special emphasis was placed on the training of control room staff, videographers and micro observers, including training on home voting processes.

PK Pole emphasized transparency and inclusivity, highlighting measures like home voting for the elderly and differently-abled, extensive Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) activities and the setting up of special women-only polling stations.

The CEO later, visited the counting halls and strong room at Government Degree College for Women, Pulwama to review arrangements.

He also participated in a Mega SVEEP program at Government Degree College Boys, Pulwama, where he engaged with students and citizens, stressing the importance of voter turnout and democratic participation.

In his address, Pandurang K Pole emphasized the importance of the upcoming elections, urging all citizens to exercise their right to vote. The CEO reiterated the commitment to ensuring free, fair and transparent elections in Pulwama, fostering a peaceful and conducive atmosphere for maximum voter participation.

