Jamaat ex general secretary’s son to contest J&K polls from Langate

Srinagar: Dr Kaleemullah Lone, son of Ghulam Qadir Lone—the former general secretary of Jamaat-e-Islmai – is all set to contest the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir assembly election from the Langate constituency.

Lone said that he will contest the polls from Langate seat.

He will be pitted against Irfan Panditpori of the People’s Conference, NC-Congress and AIP, who are yet to finalise their candidates

Meanwhile, sources said Jamaat is set to release list of candidates for the polls. The list may include candidates from Sopore, Trehgam, Bandipora, Lolab and Kupwara—

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print