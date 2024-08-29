Jamkash Vehicleades hosts mega mass delivery event for Maruti New Epic Swift

By on No Comment

Jamkash Vehicleades hosts mega mass delivery event for Maruti New Epic Swift

SRINAGAR: Leading Maruti Suzuki dealership Jamkash Vehicleades (Kashmir) Pvt Ltd organized a Mega Mass Delivery Campaign for the Maruti New Epic Swift at its corporate headquarters in Srinagar.
The event was revealed by Mr. A. R. Bhat, Chief General Manager of Jamkash Vehicleades Kashmir Pvt Ltd, in the presence of managerial staff.
A large gathering of customers and auto enthusiasts attended the occasion, during which fifty Maruti Swifts were delivered. Tea, coffee, and snacks were served to the customers during the celebration.

Jamkash Vehicleades hosts mega mass delivery event for Maruti New Epic Swift added by on
View all posts by KR Desk →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.