Hope and Healing for Rare Cancer Patients: Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai Launches Rare Care Clinic

SRINAGAR: For patients grappling with the uncertainty and fear that come with rare cancers, finding the right diagnosis and care can feel like an overwhelming challenge. At Apollo Hospitals’ RareCare Clinic, hope is now within reach. The specialized clinic, located at the Apollo Cancer Centres in Navi Mumbai, is dedicated to providing comprehensive, compassionate care to those facing the unique struggles of rare and challenging cancers.

Rare cancers, though individually uncommon with an incidence of 6 in 100,000, collectively represent a significant 20% of all cancer cases. With over 200 identified types, these cancers often leave patients feeling isolated and uncertain due to the lack of available data on diagnostic processes and treatment protocols. Rare cancers include Bone and soft tissue sarcomas (Desmoid tumors), Skin cancer, Pregnancy associated cancers, Cancers in sexual minority populations (LGBTQ+ cancers), Neuroendocrine tumors (NETs), Hereditary & familial cancers, and Adolescent or young adult cancers. Challenging situations in Oncology includes Geriatric cancer with comorbidities, Immuno compromised situations, Patients with comorbities and poly pill therapies, Uncommon presentations or rare histologies of common cancers, such as breast, gynecological, lung, gastrointestinal, and head and neck cancers.

Rare Cancers require comprehensive & multidisciplinary approach for its treatment that RareCare Clinic at Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai provides with a supportive environment. The patients and their families will find expert care along with compassionate support, helping them navigate their health journey with renewed hope and confidence.

Dr. Jyoti Bajpai, Lead – Medical & Precision Oncology, Apollo Cancer Centres Navi Mumbai said, “Early diagnosis is crucial with rare cancers, as they often present with symptoms that can be easily mistaken for other conditions. Our specialised team of oncologists at the RareCare Clinic utilize the latest diagnostic tools and expertise to ensure accurate and timely identification and staging of these cancers. We then work closely with each patient to develop a personalized treatment plan that takes into account their unique needs and treatment goals.”

Rare cancers require special attention and the dedicated RareCare Clinic brings together a multidisciplinary team of experts, cutting-edge technology, and a patient-centric approach to address the complex needs of individuals battling these diseases. The clinic offers a wide array of services, including expert diagnosis, utilizing advanced imaging and molecular diagnostics. A multidisciplinary team, including medical and radiation oncologists, surgeons, pathologists, radiologists, genetic counsellors, and other specialists collaborate to provide comprehensive care.

At the heart of Apollo Hospitals’ RareCare Clinic is a deep commitment to those who feel lost in the face of rare and often misunderstood cancers. The clinic is a beacon of hope for patients battling an array of rare cancers. Additionally, the clinic offers specialized care for those with neuroendocrine tumors, rare types of breast and gynaecological cancers, and hereditary and familial cancers. The clinic also provides compassionate care to patients who are immuno-compromised or belong to specific age groups, such as adolescents, young adults, and the elderly, who often face unique challenges in their cancer journey.

