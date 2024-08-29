Various activities held to promote voter awareness at GDC Khansahib

BUDGAM: The Electoral Literacy Club and NSS unit of Government Degree College (GDC) Khansahib Wednesday conducted different Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) related activities, here.
The activities were organized under the patronage of college Principal, Dr. Nargis Bano.
At the outset, the Principal of the College welcomed and appreciated NSS volunteers for actively participating in voter awareness programs.
The participants were administered voters pledge by Dr. Sajad Padder, NSS Program Officer at the institution. Thereafter, Dr. Sajad spoke on the importance of voting for ensuring efficiency, sustainability, development and accountability in a democratic set-up.
He also trained the students about the Voter Helpline Application which provides different services online viz. Registration as voter, deletion or correction of EPIC details through form 6, form 7 and form 8.
At the end of the program, a quiz competition on voter awareness was also conducted. The outgoing NSS volunteers were given NSS certificates by Principal of the College and Prof Zafar Shadad Khan.
BUDGAM: The Electoral Literacy Club and NSS unit of Government Degree College (GDC) Khansahib Wednesday conducted different Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) related activities, here.