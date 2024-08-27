Running J&K From Delhi Does Not Make Any Sense: Rahul

NEW DELHI: Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday said running Jammu and Kashmir from Delhi does not make any sense, and reiterated the demand for the restoration of its statehood.

His remarks came during an interaction with Kashmiri women during his visit to Jammu and Kashmir last week, a video of which was released by the party on Monday.

“My problem with the PM (Narendra Modi) is that he does not listen to anyone. I have a problem with someone who from the beginning believes that they are right. Even if he sees something that is showing him that he is wrong, he will not accept it. So then that type a person will always create some problem or the other,” Gandhi tells the Kashmiri women students.

“It comes from insecurity, it does not come from strength. It comes from weakness,” he adds.

In the video, Gandhi also talks about the upcoming elections in Jammu and Kashmir and tells the students that it is the first time in Indian history that statehood has been taken away from a state.

“We are clear, the way it was done, we did not like. But, now for us the principle is to get the statehood back and that includes representation to people of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh. This status of running Kashmir, running Jammu from Delhi does not make any sense,” Gandhi says.

In a message accompanying the video he posted on his YouTube channel, Gandhi said that during his recent visit to Jammu and Kashmir, he had the opportunity to meet several Kashmiri students in Srinagar.

“These girls are enrolled in various colleges, studying subjects like law, physics, journalism, and political science – I understood their expectations and challenges deeply. We spoke about the Kolkata incident and its broader implications, particularly regarding the harassment of women,” Gandhi said in his post.

The students shared their concerns about how such incidents reflect systemic issues that need addressing and how they impact women’s safety and dignity across regions, he said.

“In the conversation, we also discussed the upcoming J&K elections and their impact on real representation. I explained our position — to ensure that statehood is restored in J&K and the rights and representation of the people there are maintained,” the former Congress chief said.

“They also emphasised on the importance of freedom of the press,” he said.

The women of Kashmir have strength, resilience, wisdom, and a lot to say, Gandhi said, and wondered whether they are being given a chance for their voices to be heard.

“We need to ensure their safety, equal opportunity, and respect – and I am fully committed to this,” the Congress leader said.

Polls to the 90-member J-K assembly will be held in three phases on September 18, September 25 and October 1. The results will be announced on October 4.

