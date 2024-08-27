KPs Take Out Shoba Yatra On Janmashtami In Srinagar

Srinagar: Kashmiri Pandits on Monday took out a Shoba Yatra in Srinagar on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami festival, which is being celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety.
The Yatra with a group of children dressed in traditional attire on a “Jhanki” was taken out from Kathleshwar temple in Tankipora area in Srinagar and passed through the roads of Habbakadal, Ganpathyar, Barbar Shah, Regal Chowk, Lal Chowk, Hari Singh High Street and Jahangir Chowk, amid tight security arrangements.
Chanting religious hymns, a good number of Kashmiri pandits were accompanying the yatra that passed off peacefully.
Security forces were deployed at various points in strength as a precautionary measure, an official said.
President of the Hindu Welfare Society of Kashmir Chunni Lal on the occasion prayed for the peace and prosperity of the whole humanity.
He said the traditional brotherhood amity among the people of Kashmir valley may flourish for centuries peacefully.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has extended his heartiest greetings on Janmashtami.
“Warm greetings and good wishes to all on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. May the festival usher in happiness, prosperity, well-being of all and inspire us to lead a virtuous life”, the Lieutenant Governor said in a message on X (formerly twitter).