KTA urges political parties to prioritize business community in election manifestos

SRINAGAR: The Kashmir Trade Alliance (KTA) has issued a strong appeal to all political parties in the region, urging them to consider the plight of the business community while formulating their election manifestos. As the electoral process gains momentum, the trade body emphasizes the critical need for economic considerations to be at the forefront of political agendas.

In a statement issued here, KTA President Aijaz Shahdhar highlighted the importance of addressing the concerns of local businesses in the upcoming elections. “As we stand on the cusp of a new political era, it is imperative that our leaders recognize the pivotal role of the business community in Kashmir’s economic landscape,” Shahdhar stated.

The KTA president elaborated on the challenges faced by local entrepreneurs and traders, saying, “Our business community has weathered numerous storms, from political instability to economic downturns. It’s high time their resilience and contributions are acknowledged and supported through concrete policy measures.”

Shahdhar emphasized the timing of their appeal, noting, “With elections around the corner, we demand that all political parties incorporate the needs and aspirations of our business sector into their manifestos. This is not just about promises; it’s about crafting a vision for sustainable economic growth in Kashmir.”

The trade body also stressed the importance of follow-through, calling for commitment from whichever party forms the government. “Manifestos should not be mere documents of hollow promises,” Shahdhar asserted. “We expect the incoming government to implement their economic pledges with unwavering dedication and transparency.”

