RO Handwara convenes meeting with representatives of pol parties

KUPWARA: The Additional Deputy Commissioner, Handwara, who is also Returning Officer, (RO), 05-Handwara AC convened a meeting with representatives of various political parties to discuss the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and other applicable guidelines of the Election Commission of India, in view of the upcoming Assembly Election-2024.
During the meeting, the RO emphasized the importance of seeking prior permission for election campaigning, rallies, and the use of loudspeakers. He stressed the significance of adhering to the Model Code of Conduct, which is crucial for ensuring free and fair elections.
He outlined the responsibilities of political parties and their candidates in maintaining the integrity of the electoral process.
The discussion also covered logistical arrangements, voter education, and measures to enhance transparency and prevent electoral malpractice.
Representatives from the political parties expressed their concerns and suggestions, which were acknowledged and discussed in detail.
The meeting was attended by Nodal officer MCC AC-05 – Handwara besides other officers and officials.
