Around 300 paramilitary companies deployed in Kashmir ahead of assembly polls

SRINAGAR: The Centre has so far deployed nearly 300 companies of paramilitary forces for election duties in the Kashmir valley, officials said on Tuesday.

 

The companies have been deputed in Srinagar, Handwara, Ganderbal, Budgam, Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Anantnag, Shopian, Pulwama, Awantipora, and Kulgam, they said.

 

As many as 298 companies of paramilitary forces, including Central Reserve Police Force, Border Security Force, Sahastra Seema Bal, and Indo-Tibetan Border Police, have been deployed for the providing security for the smooth conduct of the assembly polls in the Kashmir valley, they added.

