BJP Candidates’ Names Will Be Finalised Soon: Reddy

Jammu: Ahead of the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy on Monday said that under the leadership of party National President and Union Minister JP Nadda, the names of the candidates will be finalised soon. On the BJP Election Committee meeting at the party office, Reddy said that the final decision on the candidates will be of the national election committee. “The final decision will be of the national election committee. The state election committee will recommend the names, then we will recommend a panel from that. Finally, under the leadership of BJP National President and Union Minister JP Nadda ji, the names of the candidates will be finalised…As the last date for nomination is August 27, it will be announced this week only,” he added. He further said that the party’s main aim is to protect Jammu and Kashmir from terrorism, nepotism and corruption. “Our party works in unity. We have to protect Jammu and Kashmir from terrorism, nepotism and corruption.