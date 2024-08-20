Amarnath Yatra concludes, over 5 lakh visit cave shrine

Srinagar: More than a dozen Mountain Rescue Teams assisted thousands of pilgrims during this year’s Amarnath pilgrimage in the south Kashmir Himalayas, officials said on Monday, as the annual yatra concluded with more than 5.10 lakh pilgrims offering prayers at the cave shrine. The Mountain Rescue Teams (MRTs) — comprising personnel from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) — was flagged off by Additional Director General of Police Vijay Kumar and deployed on the twin tracks leading to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine nearly a week before the start of the 52-day pilgrimage on June 29.
