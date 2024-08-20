Man injured after jumping from a building as two back to back tremors shake Kashmir

Baramulla: Following two back to back tremors that shook Jammu and Kashmir early this morning, a man was injured after jumping from a building in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

The injured man, driven by fear during the tremors, leapt from a building (Ahmed Complex) and suffered a leg injury in Baramulla. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is reported to be in stable condition.

The tremors, registering magnitudes of 4.7 and 4.8 on the Richter scale, occurred back-to-back, causing widespread panic among residents, with people rushing out of their homes in fear.

Meanwhile, no major structural damage has been reported so far, however, the situation is being closely monitored by the local administration—(KNO)

