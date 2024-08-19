PDP releases first list of constituency in-charges for assembly polls

Srinagar: The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Monday released the first list of constituency in-charges for the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

 

The  list was released by party general secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura.

 

According to the list Abdul Rehman Veeri will be the in-charge for Anantnag East, Sartaj Madani for Devsar, Dr Mehboob Beg for Anantnag, G N Lone Hanjura for Charar-e-Shareef, Iltija Mufti for Bijhbehera, Ghulam Mohiuddin Wani for watchi, Waheed Rehman Parra for Pulwama and Rafiq Ahmad Naik for Tral—

