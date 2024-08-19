NC doles out Poll Manifesto: Promises 200 units free electricity, restoration of political, legal status of J&K

Srinagar: Rolling out its poll manifesto, National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah Monday said that his party would fight for the restoration of political and legal status of the J&K and promised 200 units of free power if his party is voted to power.

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, Omar, while unveiling the party’s poll manifesto-2024, said that if NC is voted to power, it will fight for the restoration of political and legal status of the J&K. “We also promise 200 units of free power to the people of J&K if voted to power,” he said.

He said the party will be right for the rights of people and remind the Supreme Court about the Government of India’s promise of restoring statehood to J&K. “If GoI delays it, we will approach the SC and remind it about the Centre’s promise,” he said.

Elaborating the manifesto further, the NC VP said that the party promises to strengthen the public distribution system further and ensure people get sugar and kerosene from ration depots. “We also promise to seek release of all political prisoners who aren’t involved in heinous crimes,” he said.

In reply to the query, Omar said that it was unfortunate that Jamaat-e-Islami won’t contest polls openly. Omar also sought people’s support stating that “hope people of J&K would give NC a chance to serve them for next five years.” J&K UT will go to polls in three phases from September 18 and counting of votes will be done on October 4

