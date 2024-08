Jammu: A CRPF officer was killed when terrorists attacked a CRPF patrol party in J&K’s Udhampur district, official sources said Monday.

They said that during the routine patrolling of CRPF in Cheel area of Ramnagar, Udhampur, terrorists opened indiscriminate fire in which one CRPF inspector was killed. The slain was identified as Kuldeep.

“The area has been cordoned off and massive searches launched to track the terrorists,” the sources said—(KNO)

