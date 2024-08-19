Man, 68, critically injured in bear attack in Kupwara’s Mawer

Kupwara: An elderly man was mauled and critically injured in a bear attack in the Haril Mawer area of North Kashmir’s Kupwara on Monday, officials said.

An official said that a 68-year-old man was critically injured after being attacked by a bear in Haril Mawer, Kupwara, on Monday.

He added that the man, later identified as Gh. Nabi War (68), son of Ali Mohammad War and resident of Haril Mawer, Kupwara, was shifted to a nearby hospital and later referred to DH Handwara for advanced treatment.

Moreover, police have initiated an investigation.—(KB)

