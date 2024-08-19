Amarnath Yatra concludes today, nearly 5 lakh pilgrims pay obeisance

Srinagar: The annual Amarnath Yatra will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir today after 52 days, with nearly five lakh pilgrims visiting the cave shrine in the Himalayas.

‘Chhari Mubarak’, carried by Mahant Swami Deependra Giri started the last leg of its journey from Panchtarni to the holy cave this morning.

The yatra started on June 29 and will end today after 52 days amid high-security cover.

It will conclude on the occasion of ‘Shravan Purnima’ coinciding with the Raksha Bandhan festival.

Amid traditional ‘puja’ and rituals, daylong prayers will be offered for world peace and prosperity of mankind after which the Chhari Mubarak will return to Panchtarni.

Chhari Mubarak left its seat at Dashnami Akhara temple in Srinagar on August 14. After paying obeisance at various temples en route, it stayed at Pahalgam for two nights before starting its onward journey to the cave shrine on August 16.

Swami Deependra Giri, the custodial of Chhari Mubarak, expressed satisfaction over the improved arrangements made by the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) headed by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and the union territory administration for the pilgrims.

Swami Giri said with the increased facilities, including the widening of the track to the cave shrine the influx of pilgrims has increased.

He said the Chhari Mubarak would make special prayers for the peace and prosperity of the mankind at cave shrine. Prayers will also be specially offered for peace and prosperity of the country, including J&K—

