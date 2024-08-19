J-K elections: NC, PDP opened channels with Congress leadership for alliance talks, says Karra

By on No Comment

 

 

SRINAGAR: The National Conference and the People’s Democratic Party have opened channels with the Congress’ central leadership for talks over an alliance in the assembly polls, the Congress’ newly-appointed state unit chief Tariq Hameed Karra said on Monday.

 

“To my knowledge, the National Conference has already approached the central leadership for an alliance,” Karra told reporters.

 

Karra, who was last week named the Congress chief for Jammu and Kashmir, received a rousing reception upon his arrival from New Delhi.

J-K elections: NC, PDP opened channels with Congress leadership for alliance talks, says Karra added by on
View all posts by Press Trust of India →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.