J-K elections: NC, PDP opened channels with Congress leadership for alliance talks, says Karra

SRINAGAR: The National Conference and the People’s Democratic Party have opened channels with the Congress’ central leadership for talks over an alliance in the assembly polls, the Congress’ newly-appointed state unit chief Tariq Hameed Karra said on Monday.

“To my knowledge, the National Conference has already approached the central leadership for an alliance,” Karra told reporters.

Karra, who was last week named the Congress chief for Jammu and Kashmir, received a rousing reception upon his arrival from New Delhi.

