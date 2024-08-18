Karra appointed JKPCC chief

Srinagar: Tariq Hamid Karra has been appointed as the new JKPCC chief, replacing Vikar Rasool.
This move follows a meeting in New Delhi, where AICC leaders met with Rasool and former JKPCC chief G.A. Mir.
Karra, a former J&K Finance Minister, had also written to the party high command expressing his concerns about Rasool.
According to an order issued by K.C. Venugopal, the General Secretary of the Congress, Karra will now serve as the JKPCC president, while Tara Chand and Raman Bhalla have been appointed as Working Presidents. Rasool has been appointed as a special invitee to the Congress Working Committee.
Rasool was named JKPCC president in August 2022, during a period when several Congress leaders from Jammu and Kashmir joined the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), led by former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.
However, some of them have since rejoined the Congress. Rasool faced allegations from some Congress leaders of marginalising them, which led to factionalism within the party and concern from the High Command.
