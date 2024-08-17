J-K HC dismisses man’s appeal challenging conviction in sexual abuse case

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh High Court here has dismissed a man’s appeal challenging his conviction by a lower court in a sexual abuse case of a minor.

The court of Justice Sanjay Dhar upheld the conviction in the February 22 judgment by Additional Sessions Judge (fast track court), Kulgam.

Accused Sajad Ahmad Bhat was convicted under Section 376 read with Section 511 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for four years and pay a fine of Rs 10,000.

