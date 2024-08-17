In setback for GN Azad, Taj Mohi-Ud-Din set to rejoin Congress

Srinagar: In a major setback for former chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad’s Democratic Progressive Azad Party, former legislator and senior leader Taj Mohi-Ud-Din on Saturday said he will rejoin the Congress soon.

Addressing a press conference, he said that he has spent over four decades in the Congress and today during a meeting he discussed with his workers about joining back the party.

He said that he will join the party soon. The development comes a day after the Election Commission of India announced schedule for assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

In August 2022, Taj Mohi-Ud-Din resigned from the basic membership of Congress in support of former chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad. He later joined Azad-led DPAP—

