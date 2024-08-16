Election code comes into effect in J&K after poll announcement

Srinagar,: As the Election Commission of India announced the schedule for assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, model code of conduct has come into effect with immediate effect

According to a statement, Model Code of Conduct comes into effect immediately from the announcement of schedule.

“All the provisions of the Model Code will apply to the whole of Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir with regard to all candidates, political parties and the government of the said State/UT,” reads the statement.

It added that election code shall also be applicable to the Union Government in so far as announcements and policy decisions pertaining to Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir are concerned.

Poll body today announced the schedule for assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, which were long overdue, in three phases. The first phase will be held on September 18, second on September 25 and third phase on October 1. The results will be declared on October 4—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print