Bleak chances for pre-poll alliance, doors still open: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar: National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Friday said that there are bleak chances for pre-poll alliance with any party for the upcoming assembly elections and that the party was ready to contest the polls.

Addressing a news conference here, Omar said that there was no chance of any pre-poll alliance with the parties, who targeted us before and after the Lok Sabha elections.

“In the shortest time for assembly, I don’t think there would be any pre-poll alliance,” he said, adding that the doors are still open and the announcement of candidates will be made once there will be any conclusion on the alliance.

He said that the transfers with such intensity has been witnessed in the past, even the DGP has been shifted, who had come up with a political front as well.

Omar also said they will write to the Election Commission over massive transfers in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the polls—

