‘Better late than never’: Omar Abdullah welcomes announcement of assembly polls in J&K

SRINAGAR: National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah on Friday welcomed the Election Commission’s announcement of a three phased assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir and said it was better late than never.

“Some time back, the ECI announced the schedule for assembly elections in J-K. People of J-K were waiting for this day for a long time. It is better late than never,” Abdullah told reporters here.

The Election Commission said the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir would be held in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1, and the votes will be counted on October 4.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print