Dr Jahangir Bakshi is new director health Kashmir

Srinagar: Health and Medical Education Department on Friday posted Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather as director coordination new medical colleges Jammu and Kashmir, while Dr Jahangir Bakshi has been given the charge of director health services Kashmir.

According to an order, Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Rather presently looking after the charge of director health Kashmir is transferred and posted as director coordination (new government medical college’s) of Jammu and Kashmir with immediate effect

“Consequent upon this, Dr. Jahangir Bakshi, I/C medical superintendent, super specialty hospital, Srinagar shall look after the charge of director health Kashmir,” reads the order—

