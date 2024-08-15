Rajnath Holds Important Meeting On J&K Security

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday convened an important meeting on the “rising” terror-related incidents in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.
As per officials, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane, National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Director General of Military Operations-Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma and heads of the security-related agencies were present in the meeting. The meeting is being held at South Block. The development comes a day ahead of Independence Day on August 15.
Meanwhile, security forces across Jammu and Kashmir have been placed on high alert ahead of Independence Day to ensure public safety.
New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday convened an important meeting on the “rising” terror-related incidents in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.