DGP for collective efforts in building safer society

Srinagar: The Director General of Police, J&K, R.R. Swain, on Wednesday extended heartfelt greetings to the people of J&K, family members of J&K Police fallen heroes and the dedicated personnel of the J&K Police family on the momentous occasion of Country’s 78th Independence Day.

Paying rich tributes to the freedom fighters who fought selflessly for the Independence of India, the DGP J&K has said that we must remember the countless sacrifices of men & women and their unwavering commitment to the cause of freedom. “Let us strive to uphold the values of freedom, justice, and equality that they fought for, and continue to build a nation that we all would be proud of”, the DGP underlined, according to a police statement.

Reflecting on the significance of this day, the DGP paid glowing tributes to the fallen heroes of J&K Police and other security forces who gave supreme sacrifices while fighting the sponsored terrorism in J&K and protecting the interests of the country and the people adding that their gallantry and sacrifice is immortal.

The DGP urged men in uniform for drawing inspiration from fallen heroes and reaffirming the commitment to upholding the values of courage, discipline, and selfless service to the nation. He emphasized the importance of collective efforts in building a safer, more secure and harmonious society.

R.R. Swain has also expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the enthusiastic participation of the people, particularly the youth, in the Tiranga rallies and other programmes organized by the J&K Police across the UT. He commended their spirit and passion, saying, “The Tiranga rallies have showcased the unwavering patriotism and unity of our people, and the youth have been at the forefront of this celebration.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print