Nalin Prabhat appointed as Special DGP J&K

Srinagar: The ministry of Home Affairs Thursday appointed Nalin Prabhat as special director general of Jammu and Kashmir with immediate effect. After the retirement of incumbent DGP RR Swain on September 30, Prabhat will be appointed as J&K police chief.

According to an order,a 1992 batch IPS officer, Nalin Prabhat was deputed to the AGMUT cadre from Andhra Pradesh cadre on Wednesday.

Nalin Prabhat has been posted to Jammu & Kashmir as special director general (SDG), Jammu & Kashmir Police with immediate effect and till September 30.

The order states that following the retirement of incumber J&K DGP RR Swain, IPS, Nalin Prabhat, will take over as DGP, Jammu & Kashmir from October 01 and until further orders—

