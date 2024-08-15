Footbridges, roads damaged as cloudbursts trigger flash floods in Bandipora villages

Bandipora: Several footbridges, link roads were damaged and water entered several houses after cloudbursts triggered flash floods in the upper reaches of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Thursday, officials said.

An official said that a cloudburst hit Arin and Dardpora villages today morning, damaging several footbridges as well as retaining walls and crops in the area.

District development council member, Arin, Ghulam Mohiud-din Rather said that flash floods damaged several footbridges, vegetable fields, orchards, and link roads in the twin villages of Arin and Dardpora.

He said that one family residing along the Nallah was evacuated after a boundary wall near their house collapsed due to heavy water flow.

Similarly, another cloudburst in the upper reaches of Chandaji blocked the Bandipora-Gurez road and caused waterlogging in several houses in Pazalpora area its adjoining areas.

The official said that there was, however, no loss of life reported in the incident, while a footbridge got washed away.

He further said that teams have been sent to the area to assess the damage.

Intermittent moderate to intense rainfall continued across the Kashmir Valley on Thursday morning—(KNO

