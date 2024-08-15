Recent events in Bangladesh remind us the value of freedom, liberty: CJI

NEW DELHI: Emphasising the importance of freedom and liberty, Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud on Thursday noted that the recent events in neighbouring Bangladesh remind the value of these rights.

Speaking after hoisting the national flag in the Supreme Court premises here, Chandrachud said Independence Day reminds us of the duties the country’s people have towards each other and the nation in realising all the values of the Constitution.

“What is happening today, say, in Bangladesh is a clear reminder of how precious liberty is for us. It is very easy to take freedom and liberty for granted but it is important to understand the past stories to remind us how important these things are,” he said.

