DGP inaugurates Chandanwari PP

Srinagar: The Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir, Shri R.R. Swain, today visited South Kashmir’s Anantnag district, where he inaugurated a newly constructed Police Post building at Chandanwari in Pahalgam area. As part of the ceremony, DGP and other senior officers also planted saplings in memory of the martyrs who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

The DGP was accompanied by senior officers, including ADGP Headquarters, PHQ/Security, J&K Shri M.K. Sinha, ADGP Law and Order, J&K, Shri Vijay Kumar, and IGP Kashmir Shri V.K. Birdi,. He was received by DIG CID Kashmir Shri Sujit Kumar (yatra officer), DIG South Kashmir Range, Shri Javaid Iqbal Matoo, SSP Anantnag Dr. G.V. Sundeep Chakravarthy, and other jurisdictional officers.

Soon after inaugurating the police post, the DGP inspected the facilities available for officers and officials at the new police post building. The inauguration of the new police post building is part of the Jammu and Kashmir Police’s efforts to enhance infrastructure and provide better facilities to its personnel, enabling them to serve the people more effectively. The new Police Post will strengthen law enforcement and improve community safety in the area.

As a tribute to the sacrifices of Jammu and Kashmir Police fallen heroes, the DGP and other officers under ‘EK PED SHAHEEDON KE NAAM’ campaign planted a sapling in the name of Martyr SI Mohd Amin Magloo, Martyr SgCt Ghulam Rasool Bhat, Martyr Ct. Mohd Amin Shah, Martyr Ct. Ali Mohd Najar, Martyr Ct. Bashir Ahmed Wani, and Martyr Ct. Irshad Ahmad Sheikh on the occasion.

This initiative is aimed to perpetuate the memory of the brave personnel who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty, while also fostering a sense of patriotism and environmental consciousness among the community.

