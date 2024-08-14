Army officer critically injured in Doda encounter, four terrorists believed to be killed

JAMMU: An Army captain was critically injured and four terrorists were believed to be killed in an ongoing operation in the higher reaches of Jammu region’s Doda district on Wednesday, officials said.

 

The encounter broke out in a thickly forested area during a cordon and search operation (CASO) launched by a joint team to track down a group of foreign terrorists hiding in the Shivgarh-Assar belt, they said.

 

Four blood-soaked rucksacks have been recovered from the site of the gunbattle. M-4 carbines were also found, the officials said.

