2 labourers die in sand slide in Bijbehera

By on No Comment

 

 

 

Bijbehera: Two labourers died after they came under a huge sand slide in Gadhanchipora area of Bijbehera in south Kashmir’s Anantnag on Wednesday, officials said.

 

An official said that a group of people came under the sand slide in Gadhanjipora during extraction of sand.

 

He said soon after a rescue operation was launched and those who got buried under the sand slide were rescued and shifted to a nearby hospital.

 

“Among them two labourers died in the hospital, while further details will be shared accordingly,” he said—(KNO

2 labourers die in sand slide in Bijbehera added by on
View all posts by Reader correspondent →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.