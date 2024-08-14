2 labourers die in sand slide in Bijbehera

Bijbehera: Two labourers died after they came under a huge sand slide in Gadhanchipora area of Bijbehera in south Kashmir’s Anantnag on Wednesday, officials said.

An official said that a group of people came under the sand slide in Gadhanjipora during extraction of sand.

He said soon after a rescue operation was launched and those who got buried under the sand slide were rescued and shifted to a nearby hospital.

“Among them two labourers died in the hospital, while further details will be shared accordingly,” he said—(KNO

