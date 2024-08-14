JKCA case: HC quashes ED charge sheets against Farooq Abdullah, others

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Wednesday quashed charge sheets filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah and others in connection with its money laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA).

A single bench order passed by Justice Sanjeev Kumar said no predicate offence was made against the individuals and hence the charge sheet and supplementary charge sheet filed by the ED are quashed.

The ED had named National Conference chief Abdullah, Ahsan Ahmad Mirza (former treasurer of JKCA), Mir Manzoor Gazanffer (another ex-treasurer of the JKCA) and some others as accused in the charge sheet.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print