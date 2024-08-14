Militant killed in Doda, intermittent firing going on: Army

Doda,: A militant has been killed in the ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces in Assar area of Doda, the Army said here.

In a post on X, White Knight Corps,said that one AK-47 rifle has been recovered in addition to one M4 carbine rifle

“One terrorist has been neutralised in the ongoing operation. One AK 47 has been recovered in addition to the M4 rifle. Intermittent exchange of firing continues as the operations are ongoing,” it said.

Earlier, a captain rank officer was injured while leading the search party and subsequently succumbed to his injuries—

