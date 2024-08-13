Without reforms, UNSC ‘ill-equipped’ to address global challenges: G4 nation

UNITED NATIONS: A reform of the UN Security Council that does not address the lack of representation, particularly in the permanent category, would only “exacerbate” the current imbalances in its composition and render it “ill-equipped” to address current global challenges, India has said on behalf of the G4 countries.

“Recent global geopolitical events have clearly shown that the UN Security Council is unable to deliver on its primary responsibilities to safeguard international peace and security when the world needs it the most,” Chargé d’Affaires and Deputy Permanent Representative of India to the UN Ambassador R Ravindra said on Monday.

He was delivering a statement on behalf of the G4 countries — Brazil, Germany, Japan and India — at the UNSC High-Level Debate on ‘Maintenance of International Peace and Security: Addressing the Historical Injustice and enhancing Africa’s effective representation in the UNSC’.

